Gavi leaves Rodri in pain with brutal training ground tackle as Spain star sparks furious reaction ahead of World Cup
Spain camp rocked by heavy Gavi challenge
Luis de la Fuente's side are currently fine-tuning their preparations in the US city of Chattanooga ahead of their 2026 World Cup opener against Cape Verde on June 15. However, the serene atmosphere of the Tennessee base was shattered during a recent session when Gavi produced a tackle that bordered on the reckless for a teammate.
The Barcelona midfielder, known for his relentless aggression and refusal to pull out of duels, treated the practice match with the intensity of a final. Disaster nearly struck when he mistimed a challenge for the ball, planting his studs firmly on Rodri’s ankle. The veteran midfielder immediately fell to the ground, clutching his leg in agony while his team-mates looked on with visible concern.
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Injury scare for Man City's midfield general
With just over a week until La Roja begins their quest for global glory, the sight of Rodri prone on the grass sent shockwaves through the coaching staff. The player was seen grimacing and casting a frustrated glance back at Gavi as he processed the impact of the blow. For several minutes, it appeared that Spain's World Cup strategy might have to be rewritten entirely.
Gavi, realizing the severity of the contact, was quick to offer his apologies as medical staff rushed to attend to the City star. Although the images of the incident appeared alarming the midfielder eventually managed to regain his footing. He finished the session with a slight limp, but the initial fears of a tournament-ending injury seem to have subsided for now.
Mixed news on the injury front for De la Fuente
Beyond the drama involving Rodri and Gavi, there were more positive signs for De la Fuente as he manages his squad's fitness. The session saw Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams continue their rehabilitation programs, as reported by Cadena SER. Both wingers have been struggling with muscle injuries that have kept them out of recent action for both club and country.
While the duo participated in the early stages of the workout, including the warm-up and rondos, they were kept away from the heavy contact drills. It remains to be seen whether they will be ready to start the opening match, having been sidelined for over a month. Neither player is expected to feature in the final friendly against Peru in Puebla, Mexico.
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Final preparations before Cape Verde clash
Despite the scare, the mood in the camp shifted back to a more relaxed tone as the session concluded. Seven regular starters, including David Raya, Marc Cucurella and Pedri, are expected to return to the matchday squad for the Peru friendly after missing the previous outing against Iraq which ended in 1-1 draw. The technical staff is focused on ensuring the group reaches peak physical condition without further training-ground accidents.
The Spanish delegation is scheduled to fly to Mexico on Sunday evening to finalise their pre-tournament schedule. If Rodri’s ankle holds up as expected, the La Roja faithful can breathe a sigh of relief, though Gavi’s brutal approach to training has certainly served as a wake-up call for the squad about the fine line between intensity and injury.