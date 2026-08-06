'A man of his word!' - Barcelona star Gavi unveils SHOCKING new pink hair after Spain's World Cup glory

Barcelona midfielder Gavi has proven he is a man of his word after revealing a striking new appearance this week. The Spain international famously promised to dye his hair pink if La Roja managed to win the World Cup.

It initially seemed that only Marc Cucurella was going to honour his tournament wager. The Chelsea defender made headlines over a week ago when he permanently tattooed the face of Spain manager Luis de la Fuente onto his body. However, Gavi has now proudly followed suit by completing his own pre-tournament pledge. The Andalusian midfielder showcased his bold transformation to his millions of followers on Instagram.