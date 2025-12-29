Gavi eyeing Barcelona comeback after injury nightmare as midfielder admits he's still dreaming of place in Spain squad for World Cup 2026

Barcelona midfielder Gavi has spent the closing months of 2025 locked in a painstaking recovery process after undergoing surgery on his right knee in September. The procedure ruled him out of the first half of the season and added another long chapter to what has become a frustrating run of injury setbacks for the 21-year-old.
The midfielder has been working individually at the Ciutat Esportiva, following a clearly defined rehabilitation plan designed to ensure there are no shortcuts. February has been identified as the target month for him to be fully fit and ready to return, although there is no intention from either player or club to rush the process.
Despite being sidelined, Gavi has remained closely connected to the squad. He has watched Barcelona’s strong run of form from the outside, balancing pride in his teammates’ performances with the frustration of not being able to contribute on the pitch during a key phase of the campaign.