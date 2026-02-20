Gavi takes big step towards Barcelona return in huge boost for Hansi Flick as La Liga title battle with Real Madrid heats up

Barcelona have been handed a monumental boost in their quest for silverware as midfield anchor Gavi finally made his long-awaited return to group training. According Marca, the 21-year-old was greeted with the traditional "tunnel of slaps" by his team-mates on Friday morning, marking a significant emotional and physical milestone in a recovery process that has tested his resolve. After months of gruelling individual work behind closed doors, seeing the Spain international back among the first-team squad provides a timely lift for head coach Flick.
This development signifies that Gavi has entered the final straight of a journey that began with heartbreak. While he had previously been spotted performing light drills and individual ball work, Friday’s session represented the first time he integrated into collective tactical work since his surgery. For Flick, having such a combative and talented asset nearing contention is akin to a world-class "new signing" to aid Barca's domestic and European ambitions.