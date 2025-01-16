Lamine Yamal Gavi Barcelona 2024-25Getty
Chris Burton

Gavi claims Barcelona team-mate is already 'best in the world' and names Lionel Messi as the only player ahead of La Liga star - but admits nobody can compare to eight-time Ballon d'Or winner

L. YamalL. MessiBarcelonaGaviLaLiga

Gavi believes that Barcelona team-mate Lamine Yamal is already “the best in the world”, with only the incomparable Lionel Messi ahead of him.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Teen sensation starring for La Liga giants
  • Earned comparisons to Argentine superstar
  • Wants to become a legend in his own right
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱