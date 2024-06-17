'Utter bulls*it" - 'Disgusting' Gary Neville slammed by England fans for claiming Trent Alexander-Arnold is not good enough to play in midfield as pundit is labelled 'weird' for 'agenda' against Liverpool star
Trent Alexander-Arnold started in midfield for Gareth Southgate for England against Serbia b not everyone was impressed by the Liverpool star.
- Alexander-Arnold plays in England midfield
- Gary Neville criticizes Liverpool man's abilities
- Fans take shots at Man Utd legend's opinions