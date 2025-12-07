‘Don’t panic!’ Gary Neville reveals advice for Arsenal as Premier League title hopefuls have lead at the top cut by Aston Villa loss

Arsenal fell to a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa on Saturday as Emiliano Buendia's late winner saw the Gunners crash to just their second league defeat of the season. The result at Villa Park means the north London side have now won only two of their last five league matches following draws with Sunderland and Chelsea and wins over London pair Tottenham and Brentford.
However, the downturn in form has been capitalised upon by City, who are now just two points behind Arsenal following Saturday's action. Goals from Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol and Phil Foden saw City claim a 3-0 home triumph over Sunderland at the Etihad Stadium as the Cityzens powered their way to a third successive league victory.
And despite City's recent upturn in results, Neville says he "wouldn't be panicking" if he was Arsenal even as City breathe down their necks at the top of the table.