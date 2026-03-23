VIDEO: 'Gary Neville's a w*nker!' - Man Utd legend shushes City fan after foul-mouthed abuse rains down from Wembley stands during Carabao Cup final

Neville was in attendance at Wembley to co-commentate on City's 2-0 victory over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final, with hometown hero O'Reilly scoring twice to earn Pep Guardiola's side victory and prolong the Gunners' trophy draught.
However, while City fans were in a celebratory mood at full-time, one supporter took things way too far. After being called a "red c***" and a "w****r", Neville put a finger to his lips in a shushing gesture before being asked, "Where's your club? Where's your team?". After the former right-back sent some words of his own back in response, the supporter laughed frantically before Neville went to sit down again alongside commentator Peter Drury.