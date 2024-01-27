Gary Neville the DJ?! Man Utd legend set to perform in front of 40,000 crowd at Kendal Calling music festival - with Noel Gallagher, The Streets & Paulo Nutini headlining

Soham Mukherjee
Gary Neville DJ Noel Gallagher splitGetty/GOAL
Manchester UnitedGary NevilleShowbizPremier League

Gary Neville is set to perform as a DJ at Kendal Calling music festival, where Noel Gallagher, The Streets and Paulo Nutini will be headlining.

  • Neville gets himself a new gig
  • Set to belt out the beats in a music festival
  • Will perform alongside The Charlatans' Tim Burgess

