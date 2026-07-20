Gary Lineker's 'The Rest is Football' podcast to make Netflix return for 2026-27 Premier League season as new deal confirmed after World Cup success

The fresh two-year deal between Netflix and Goalhanger, the podcast's production company, includes Euro 2028, which will be hosted by the UK and Ireland. This long-term commitment ensures that the chemistry between Lineker, Shearer, and Richards will remain central to major tournament coverage for years to come.

"We launched The Rest Is Football after the last World Cup, and it’s incredible to see how far the show has come in such a short space of time," Tony Pastor, Goalhanger co-founder said, as quoted by Radio Times. "We began from such a strong position because Gary, Alan and Micah are genuinely close friends who talk about football together constantly. The aim was to capture that warmth, wit, and energy, and make listeners feel part of the conversation.

"Netflix allowed us to preserve everything that makes the show special: sometimes serious, frequently hilarious, but always genuine and warm. We’re delighted that Netflix has enjoyed working with the show this summer and has chosen to extend the partnership for a further two years."



