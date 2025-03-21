Jose Mourinho Gary LinekerGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Gary Lineker fears 'silly jokes' sparked shock feud with 'offish' Jose Mourinho - with former England striker admitting 'there's definitely something' annoying ex-Chelsea & Man Utd boss

J. MourinhoPremier LeagueShowbizEnglandManchester UnitedFenerbahceChelsea

Gary Lineker fears one of his "silly jokes" may have sparked a shock feud with Jose Mourinho, as the Portuguese coach has been behaving "offish".

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • MOTD presenter was in regular contact
  • Portuguese has taken to snubbing him
  • Lineker unsure what caused differences
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱