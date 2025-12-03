Gary Lineker inks Netflix 2026 World Cup podcast deal that comes with big increase on England icon's old £1.35m BBC salary

Lineker's new contract with Netflix will see the 65-year-old receive a big hike on his previous salary. According to The Times, Lineker's new "multimillion-pound" deal "will dwarf the £1.35 million salary he earned for hosting Match of the Day on the BBC".

A source told The Times: "It’s a really exciting deal and Gary is thrilled. It means he will be at the World Cup after all. It’s Netflix’s first real foray into football coverage, with a daily show built around the podcast. This will also introduce Gary to a whole new international audience. Netflix first approached his company a few months ago, and his son, Harry, will also be joining Stateside as he’s a producer, so it’ll be a real family affair."

Lineker is also set to host a new game show on ITV next year. 'The Box' will feature celebrities taken to different locations and asked to undertake challenges in giant yellow boxes.