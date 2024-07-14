Gary Lineker explains why he ‘got shafted’ with ‘sh*t’ assessment of England – with ex-Three Lions star revealing whether he has spoken with Harry Kane ahead of Euro 2024 final
Gary Lineker has explained how he “got shafted” when it comes to a “sh*t” assessment of England, with the Three Lions now Euro 2024 final-bound.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Former striker delivered blunt verdict
- Gave honest opinion in role as pundit
- Southgate's side have shot at glory