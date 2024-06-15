'We know he's a fighter' - Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer issue encouraging message to 'seriously ill' Alan Hansen as emotional Graeme Souness pays tribute to ex-Liverpool hero
Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer issued an encouraging message to "seriously ill" Alan Hansen as an emotional Graeme Souness paid tribute to the Scotsman
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Hansen fell ill after his 69th birthday
- Has been admitted to the hospital
- Made over 600 appearances for Liverpool