Gareth Bale backs 'genius' ex-Real Madrid boss for Man Utd job - and even Paul Scholes agrees!
Bale endorses Ancelotti for Man Utd role
Bale has joined Red Devils icon Scholes in claiming that Ancelotti would be a "great" choice to take over the hotseat at Old Trafford. The Welshman, who enjoyed a trophy-laden spell under the Italian at Madrid, believes the veteran tactician has the specific "genius" required to restore Man Utd to their former glory.
The endorsement carries significant weight given Bale’s history with the 66-year-old. Having made almost a century of appearances under Ancelotti across two stints at the Santiago Bernabeu, Bale witnessed firsthand the methods that secured Champions League and Copa del Rey titles.
- AFP
The genius of simplicity
Bale is convinced that the current Brazil head coach possesses the rare blend of tactical flexibility and psychological insight needed for the Manchester pressure cooker.
"I think he would do great [at Manchester United]. He's not just the manager, he is a coach as well. He can do the tactical stuff [too]," Bale told Sky Bet when discussing the prospect of Ancelotti moving to the Premier League giants. "Wherever Carlo goes, I think he would do an amazing job, just because he gets everyone on board.
"If you go into a big club, you've got good players, whether they're performing at the time or not. Like Man United, they have been the last few weeks, but, prior to that, they hadn't been performing, but they've got good players. He'll get the best out of players and will just simplify things, which you see now with Michael Carrick. He's simplifying a lot of things that the previous manager was doing, and you're getting results. So that's Carlo's genius, getting the best out of the players and just making it simple."
Man Utd need a leader
Previous comments made by Scholes echoe that sentiment, arguing that United’s stars need a manager who makes them "feel like a million dollars" while commanding the room with an undeniable presence. Speaking on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast, the legendary midfielder admitted he is desperate to see a veteran leader of Ancelotti’s ilk arrive. He said: "The perfect one out there - I say perfect - Ancelotti is still out there.
"I know he is coach of Brazil... he is the perfect one for Manchester United where you think he will make players feel a million dollars. And he has the experience of winning stuff."
- Getty Images Sport
A defining run for Carrick
The focus remains on Carrick as he attempts to turn his temporary stint into a permanent role. He tasted his first defeat in charge of the club with a painful 2-1 loss at Newcastle, and the manager will be looking to get the Red Devils back to winning ways when they host Aston Villa at Old Trafford on March 15. The match is crucial as both teams sit tied on 51 points from 29 matches in third and fourth place in the Premier League table respectively, with both aiming to secure Champions League qualification.