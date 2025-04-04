David Beckham Steph Curry 2025Getty/Golden State Warriors
Chris Burton

'Game recognize game!' - David Beckham takes snap with record-breaker Stephen Curry before Inter Miami chief supports Golden State Warriors in road win at LeBron James' LA Lakers

D. BeckhamMajor League SoccerInter Miami CF

Game will always "recognize game", with legendary Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham linking up with NBA icon Stephen Curry in Los Angeles.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Ex-England captain in California
  • Enjoyed trip to star-studded NBA contest
  • Messi & Co heading back to Florida
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match