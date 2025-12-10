Game off?! Serie A's plan to host AC Milan vs Como clash in Australia in doubt due to Asian Football Confederation's demands as historic match faces same fate as cancelled Barcelona vs Villarreal venture in Miami

Serie A’s pioneering attempt to export competitive domestic football to international markets has hit a major roadblock. The fixture, initially slated for February 2026 at Optus Stadium in Perth, was designed to capitalise on AC Milan’s global popularity and the growing interest in Italian football in the Asia-Pacific region.
The move was necessitated by the unavailability of the San Siro during the Winter Olympics period, forcing the clubs to look for alternative venues. However, despite initial optimism from Lega Serie A and the clubs involved, the project is now hanging by a thread. According to reports from Italy, the AFC - of which Australia is a member - has imposed administrative blocks that have effectively stalled the process.