Galatasaray open new ‘direct talks’ with Napoli over transfer for Victor Osimhen as saga around Nigerian striker drags on

Galatasaray have reportedly resumed 'direct talks' with Napoli for Victor Osimhen as the Turkish champions push to finalise a €70 million (£60m) deal for the Nigerian striker. An improved offer is on the table as Galatasaray have offered a staggered payment structure which would see them pay €40 million upfront with €35 million in add-ons and installments.

Napoli demand revised payment structure and firm guarantees

Turkish club confident of record-breaking deal