Future Barcelona captain? Pau Cubarsi reveals 'leadership' dream as defender 'fully committed' to Hansi Flick's philosophy

Barcelona have a potential future captain in their ranks, as Cubarsi envisions a commanding role for himself at the Spotify Camp Nou. Since officially joining the first team in January 2024, the teenager has amassed 128 appearances in all competitions.
Speaking to Catalunya Radio, he detailed his long-term ambitions to grow into one of the club's primary vocal figures. "I am 19 years old and I have a long way to go, but I must accumulate experience and that over time will also help me try to take on the role of leader, because the defender, along with the goalkeeper, sees the entire pitch and it is important to progress in that," Cubarsi explained.