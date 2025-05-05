Mason Greenwood Marseille 2024-25Getty
Chris Burton

'Frustrating' Mason Greenwood gets mixed reviews from French media after Marseille play out nervy draw with fellow top-four chasers Lille

M. GreenwoodMarseilleLigue 1Lille vs MarseilleLille

Mason Greenwood received mixed reviews for his performance in Marseille’s draw with Lille, as the ex-Manchester United star was branded “frustrating”.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • De Zerbi's side settle for a point on the road
  • Two games left to secure Champions League qualification
  • Greenwood must provide attacking spark
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches