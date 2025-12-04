'Frustrated and angry' - Ruben Amorim lets rip at Man Utd after throwing away lead against West Ham

United slumped to a second successive disappointing result at home following their shock 1-0 defeat against 10-man Everton in their last outing, failing to see off a West Ham side who have only won once away from home this season. Favourable results in the other mid-week games gave United the opportunity to move into fifth but they struggled to create many chances against Nuno Espirito Santo's side, with Bruno Fernandes failing to inspire the hosts and Ayden Heaven looking shaky in his first Premier League start of the season.
Amorim was in a spiky mood after the game, looking unimpressed with the questioning but also appearing to be running out of patience with his players.