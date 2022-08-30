Transfer Gurus: Bayern MunichGetty/GOAL
Bayern Munich most expensive player sales - How Bavarians made over €580 million in outgoing transfers

Bayern might be a buying club in general, but they have also sold well in the past

Bayern Munich are not a selling club by default.

In fact, their sporting ambitions and success mean they are more of a buying club.

But that is not to say big players do not leave Bayern for pastures new. While some may have been looking for new challenges, some might be moving for sporting or economical reasons.

In the summer of 2022, they sold Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona for €45 million in what was a high-profile transfer saga.

It must be noted that while they've sold players like Lewandowski and Toni Kroos, a few like David Alaba and Niklas Sule have left on free transfers.

But still, Bayern have raked in over €580 million in transfer sales since the turn of the century.

Bayern Munich most expensive sales by season

Season

Biggest Sale

Transfer Fee

Total Sales

2022/23

Robert Lewandowski

€45m

€104m

2021/22

Michael Cuisance

€4m

€4m

2020/21

Thiago

€22m

€22.25m

2019/20

Mats Hummels

€30.5m

€54m

2018/19

Douglas Costa

€40m

€84m

2017/18

Medhi Benatia

€16.7m

€32.25m

2016/17

Mario Gotze

€22m

€52.3m

2015/16

Xherdan Shaqiri

€15m

€33m

2014/15

Toni Kroos

€25m

€48.7m

2013/14

Luiz Gustavo

€16m

€40m

2012/13

Nils Petersen (Loan)

€0.5m

€0.5m

2011/12

Mehmet Ekici

€5m

€5m

2010/11

Martin Demichelis

€3m

€6m

2009/10

Lukas Podolski

€10m

€22.95m

2008/09

Marcell Jansen

€8m

€10.9m

2007/08

Owen Hargreaves

€25m

€36.15m

2006/07

Paolo Guerrero

€2.5m

€2.5m

2005/06

Torsten Frings

€5m

€7.05m

2004/05

Piotr Trochowski

€1m

€1.03m

2003/04

Giovane Elber

€4.2m

€4.5m

2002/03

Carsten Jancker

€2.5m

€3.5m

2001/02

Patrik Andersson

€8m

€9.35m

2000/01

David Jarolim

€0.2m

€0.275m

Total

€585m

*All figures are taken from Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise

Bayern Munich top 10 most expensive sales

