Frank Lampard hopes historic Coventry City victory over Nottingham Forest acts as a crucial springboard

Coventry have won in the top flight for the first time in 25 years, courtesy of a second-half strike from Dasilva. Lampard felt an overwhelming sense of relief.

When asked if the win could serve as a springboard, Lampard stated: "I hope so, and we have to keep our feet on the ground because it’s one win, and we’ve felt how ruthless the league is already." He emphasised the result's importance, adding: "Every win is a relief, no matter what. I mean, especially in our position, because you sit at the bottom of the table, you want to win because you don’t like to look at it."