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Peter McVitie

France player ratings vs Spain: Kylian Mbappe and Michael Olise anonymous while Lucas Digne delivers a disastrous display as Les Bleus blow chance to reach third-straight World Cup final

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France
K. Mbappe
M. Olise
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France vs Spain

France's World Cup campaign ended in dismal fashion on Tuesday as Didier Deschamps' side were outclassed by Spain in a 2-0 defeat that saw Les Bleus heroes Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise and Ousmane Dembele kept quiet. France failed to register a single shot on target in the first 80 minutes of the semi-final as La Roja progressed at their expense.

It had been an underwhelming start for the tournament favourites before they fell behind midway through the first-half. France hadn't dominated possession until that point, but they hadn't given much away either. Lucas Digne put it all in jeopardy, though, when he ended up kicking Lamine Yamal for a clear spot kick, which Mikel Oyarzabal converted, leaving France with a deficit for the first time in this tournament.

Afterwards, Les Bleus scarcely looked capable of taking control of the tie. Spain had an answer for every attempt Mpabbe, Dembele, Olise and Bradley Barcola had at weaving or passing their way through. France, on the other hand, had few ways of keeping Yamal, Oyarzabal or Dani Olmo silent.

They were given a few first-half warnings when Spain whizzed their way through on occasion without really testing Mike Maignan, and France never learned, as Spain made easy work of their second goal just before the hour mark. Substitute Maxence Lacroix, on for first-half casualty William Saliba, was tricked into stepping up just as Olmo fed Pedro Porro, giving the full-back more than enough time for a simple finish.

It was a disappointing end for Deschamps as his legendary spell as national team coach comes to an end without a third consecutive final, as Luis de la Fuente's side earned a deserved place in the final.

GOAL rates France's players from Dallas...

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    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Mike Maignan (5/10):

    Didn't keep much out but can't be blamed for the loss.

    Jules Kounde (5/10):

    Gave Cucurella a lot of space, allowed him to send the ball in for the penalty.

    Dayot Upamecano (6/10):

    Cut out a few dangerous attacks from Spain.

    William Saliba (N/A):

    Was good on the ball but went off injured in the 30th minute.

    Lucas Digne (2/10):

    Booted Yamal for a clear penalty and gifted Spain a few more chances before he was finally taken off.

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  • France v Spain: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Aurelien Tchouameni (6/10):

    Fought hard for the ball and was one of their more reliable players.

    Adrien Rabiot (4/10):

    Booked nine minutes in and couldn't recover. He's had much better games this tournament, but was weak on and off the ball before being subbed at half-time.

    Michael Olise (3/10):

    Had a tough time picking holes in Spain's defence. Easily his weakest display at the World Cup.

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    Attack

    Ousmane Dembele (3/10):

    Sloppy in possession and couldn't find a way through Spain's defence.

    Kylian Mbappe (3/10):

    Had just one shot and didn't create anything.

    Bradley Barcola (4/10):

    Was a bit of a dead end before being replaced around the hour mark.

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  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH101-FRA-ESPAFP

    Subs & Manager

    Maxence Lacroix (4/10):

    Replaced Saliba after half an hour. Reacted late as Porro got through for the second goal.

    Manu Kone (4/10):

    Came on for Rabiot at half-time. Stood and watched as Spain doubled their lead.

    Desire Doue (5/10):

    Had two fruitless shots from distance.

    Theo Hernandez (6/10):

    Put up more of a fight than Digne, but there was little he could do to spark a comeback.

    Rayan Cherki (5/10):

    Had little opportunity to create anything as France were suffocated.

    Didier Deschamps (3/10):

    A sad way to go out for a World Cup legend. His team were second-best all the way through and a shadow of the team many viewed as favourites to go all the way.

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