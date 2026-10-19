'Our captain!' - FPF president Pedro Proenca backs Cristiano Ronaldo to resolve Jorge Jesus feud and make Portugal return

FPF president Proenca insists Ronaldo remains vital to the national team following his dramatic walkout from the squad. The 41-year-old left the camp during the recent international break after falling out with manager Jesus over a lack of playing time.

The FPF provisionally suspended the forward after he departed, though no final punishment has been officially announced. Despite the ongoing disciplinary situation, Proenca remains convinced that the team captain still has a massive role to play on the international stage.