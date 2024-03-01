‘Not just battling for fourth place!’ - Tottenham going for Premier League glory as manager Ange Postecoglou gives frosty response to Champions League qualification question
Ange Postecoglou gave a curt response to the suggestion that Tottenham are merely fighting for a fourth-place finish in the Premier League.
- Spurs sitting fifth in Premier League table
- Postecoglou asked about their targets
- Suggested they could dinish higher than fourth