+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
Sam Smith Matty James Wrexham 2025-26Getty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Four in a row! Matty James stunner keeps Wrexham in promotion hunt as winning run continues for Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac’s side at Derby

A spectacular strike from Matty James helped Wrexham to a 2-1 victory at Derby, with Sam Smith also among the goals. The Red Dragons have now won four in a row, as they look to achieve a similar feat in the promotion department. Phil Parkinson’s side sit just outside the Championship play-off places, with Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac continuing to take aim at the Premier League.

  • Sam Smith Wrexham goal 2025-26Getty

    Wrexham one point outside the play-off places

    Wrexham are daring to dream as they have found form at just the right time. Having seen off Sheffield United, Preston and Blackburn over the festive and New Year period, they picked up another three-point haul at Pride Park.

    The visitors burst out of the blocks, with Nathan Broadhead hitting the post inside three minutes - before skying the rebound from that chance. Five minutes later, Smith nodded wide under pressure, with his penalty claims being waved away.

    Josh Windass then saw a low drive saved, before Derby grew into the game. The Rams were, however, unable to prevent Smith from opening the scoring in the 25th minute as he got across his marker and swept home a Broadhead cross from six yards out.

    Derby were behind for less than nine minutes, with Ben Brereton Diaz restoring parity with an impressive solo goal that saw him drive forward, sell a dummy and find the bottom corner as Arthur Okonkwo dived the wrong way.

    Broadhead dragged an effort wide before the interval, before being gifted another sight of the target within 60 seconds of the restart. He was well off target with that effort as well, having been presented with an unguarded net as Jacob Widell Zetterstrom put in a wayward pass outside of his penalty area.

    Wrexham were, however, back in front at the 48-minute mark. James collected the ball 25 yards from goal and unleashed a stunning effort that swerved and dipped into the top corner. Wild celebrations were sparked in the away end.

    A few nerves were shredded there before the final whistle blew, with Derby pushing hard for a leveller, but the Red Dragons dug in and held on. Attention will now turn to an FA Cup clash with Premier League side Nottingham Forest, while Reynolds and Mac are asked to make more funds available in the January transfer window.

    • Advertisement

  • The MVP

    He did not dominate in the middle of the park, but James’ long-distance strike illuminated proceedings in the East Midlands and ultimately saw Wrexham to a hard-fought win. There appeared to be little on when the ball dropped his way early in the second half, but his rasping drive from distance left Derby keeper Zetterstrom flapping at fresh air. James did blot his copybook slightly when picking up a yellow card.

  • Nathan Broadhead Wrexham Derby 2025-26Getty

    The big loser

    Hardly a “loser”, given that it was his delivery that allowed Smith to open the scoring, but Broadhead could have had a hat-trick on another day. He left his shooting boots in the dressing room, with some wayward - and somewhat rushed - finishing on show from the £10 million ($13m) man. He was replaced in the second half. For the Rams, USMNT striker Patrick Agyemang will be disappointed that his hard running - with pace troubling Wrexham throughout - did not deliver greater reward.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Match rating (out of five): ⭐⭐⭐⭐

FA Cup
Wrexham crest
Wrexham
WRE
Nottingham Forest crest
Nottingham Forest
NFO
FA Cup
Derby crest
Derby
DER
Leeds crest
Leeds
LEE
0