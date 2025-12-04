Former Spurs player quits South Korean club after racism scandal

The incident occurred in stoppage time, with Jeonbuk leading 2-1 when a handball appeal was initially waved away by the referee. As tensions built, the video assistant referee intervened and awarded a late penalty. Taricco, incensed by the earlier decision, continued protesting aggressively. His dissent earned him a yellow card and, moments later, a second caution, at which point he made a gesture by placing his fingers near the corners of his eyes. Referee Kim interpreted the action as a derogatory "slanted-eye" insult targeted at people of Asian descent and promptly reported him to the disciplinary authorities. The committee ultimately agreed, releasing a strongly worded statement accusing Taricco of making a universally recognised racist gesture.
The league’s disciplinary panel issued its ruling on November 19, declaring Taricco guilty of conduct that constituted ethnic mockery.
"In the video footage of the incident, coach Mauricio Taricco was seen placing his index finger in the centre of his eye and then pulling it toward the edge, narrowing his eyes," the committee said. "The coach’s action was identical with the so-called slanted-eye gesture that derides people of Asian descent, and it was enough to insult the other person. Such a gesture is universally regarded as something that mocks the appearance of a certain ethnic group. It matches the gesture that has been penalised on many occasions by FIFA."