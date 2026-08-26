Getty Images Sport
Former Queens Park Rangers midfielder Akos Buzsaky reported missing as English clubs issue statements of concern
Police search for missing midfielder
According to reports from Hungary, Buzsaky has been missing for over a week, and local police are actively looking for him. The news has sparked significant concern across the English clubs where Buzsaky previously played. Queens Park Rangers quickly took to social media to share their worries regarding their former midfielder.
In an official statement, QPR posted: "The club are concerned to learn that R's favourite Akos Buzsaky has been reported missing. We're all praying he's found safe and well."
Buzsaky made 125 appearances for QPR and scored 24 goals, notably featuring during their Premier League campaign in the 2011-12 season.
Plymouth Argyle issue supportive statement
Plymouth Argyle have also reacted to the troubling news emerging on Wednesday regarding Buzsaky. The midfielder spent a successful period with Plymouth after moving to England in 2005.
Following the reports, Plymouth shared a statement which read: "We are concerned to hear that Akos Buzsáky has been reported missing. Everybody at Plymouth Argyle is hoping that Akos is found safe soon."
During his career in England, Buzsaky also spent time with Portsmouth and Barnsley. He started his professional journey with MTK Budapest and even had a stint at Porto, where he played under Jose Mourinho, before establishing himself in the English game.
Struggles following a successful career
Buzsaky returned to Hungary in 2013 to join Ferencvaros and eventually retired from professional football in 2015 due to persistent injury problems. He also represented the Hungary national team 20 times.
After finishing his playing career, Buzsaky openly discussed his personal battles. Speaking on a podcast, Buzsaky revealed: "What addictions are there: gambling, alcohol, drugs. I fell into one of them, which I am not proud of. It is a part of my life, if I were to deny it or declare that period as not having happened, I would be deceiving myself." This candid admission highlighted the challenges Buzsaky faced post-retirement.
- Getty Images Sport
What is next for the search efforts
Hungarian authorities will continue their search efforts to locate Buzsaky as the days progress. Fans and former teammates await further official updates from the police regarding his whereabouts. In the meantime, Queens Park Rangers and Plymouth Argyle supporters will keep hoping that positive news emerges soon and that Buzsaky is found safe and well.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting