Aditya Gokhale

VIDEO: Former Premier League star left on verge of tears following emotional welcome back gesture by Lille squad after suffering cardiac arrest

N. BentalebLilleLigue 1Champions LeagueNewcastleTottenhamPremier League

Nabil Bentaleb has been cleared to return to action after his cardiac arrest and was almost left in tears during his welcome by the Lille squad.

  • Bentaleb suffered cardiac arrest in June 2024
  • Given green light to return to footballing action
  • Almost in tears as he was welcomed by Lille squad
