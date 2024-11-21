Causso DarameGetty
Harry Sherlock

Former Premier League prodigy jailed for brutal knife attack that left teenager paralysed

Premier LeagueSwanseaChampionship

Former Premier League youngster Causso Darame has been jailed for stabbing a 19-year-old in an attack that left the teenager paralysed.

  • Darame was on the books at Swansea
  • A promising right-winger at the time
  • Now heading to prison over knife attack
