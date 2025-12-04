Former Premier League goalkeeper Shaka Hislop reveals prostate cancer diagnosis

Former Premier League favourite Hislop shocked the football world by announcing he has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, outlining an 18-month timeline of tests, surgery, recurrence and ongoing treatment. The 56-year-old revealed the cancer was initially detected after an elevated PSA reading during routine screening, before spreading months later despite a radical prostatectomy. Hislop, now a respected pundit, disclosed that he has just completed seven-and-a-half weeks of radiation therapy and is continuing treatment.
The diagnosis marks a difficult chapter for the ex-goalkeeper, who is widely remembered for starring in Newcastle’s title-challenging sides under Kevin Keegan and for making over 100 appearances for West Ham. Hislop’s video update has sparked an outpouring of support from fans, teammates and viewers who have followed his post-playing career in broadcasting. His message stressed both the importance of early detection and the reality that prostate cancer can develop even without a family history.
Hislop’s announcement has renewed attention on the risks of prostate cancer for men over 50 and particularly for Black men, who statistically face higher mortality rates. His call for regular PSA testing challenges the inconsistent medical guidelines found across different countries. The news has also prompted wider conversations about awareness within football communities, where former players have increasingly used their platforms to highlight major health issues.