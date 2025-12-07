Former Liverpool co-owner Tom Hicks dies aged 79

On Sunday, Hicks' family said their "cherished" dad had passed away. They added he remains a "guiding force" for them and they want to continue his legacy.
"Of everything he accomplished in his remarkable life, Tom Hicks' most cherished title was, 'Dad'," his family said in a statement. "No matter the trials and tribulations he faced in life, he was constant in his generosity and love for his family. He remains a guiding force for our family, and we are deeply honoured to continue expanding his legacy. Although we are devastated by this loss, we are profoundly grateful to have been his children."