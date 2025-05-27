This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Los Angeles Football Club v Philadelphia UnionGetty Images Sport
Alejandro Orellana

'It has been an honor and a privilege to share my career with you' - Former LAFC and Mexico star Carlos Vela announces his retirement from professional football

Major League SoccerC. VelaLos Angeles FCMexico

Over seven seasons with LAFC, Vela played 189 matches, scoring 93 goals and providing 53 assists

  • With LAFC he won two Supporters’ Shields, one MLS Cup, and the U.S. Open Cup
  • Earned 72 caps with the Mexican national team (19 goals)
  • Represented Mexico in two FIFA World Cups (2010 and 2018)
