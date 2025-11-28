Former Chelsea employee could face 10-year jail sentence after admitting to defrauding club of over £200,000

Walsh entered her plea at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, confirming the charge of fraud by abuse of position relating to offences committed between June 2019 and October 2023. When asked how she wished to plead, she responded quietly: "Guilty." Magistrate Kieran O’Donnell informed Walsh that the scale of the fraud placed the offence beyond the magistrates’ sentencing powers.
Magistrate Kieran O'Donnell told Walsh: "You've been charged with an offence of fraud which exceeds £200,000 against Chelsea Football Club. You've pleaded guilty to the offence and it exceeds our powers in terms of sentencing. You'll need to be sent to a crown court for sentencing, where they have the appropriate powers."