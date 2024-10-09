Former Arsenal striker handed 15-month jail sentence after being caught with £3,300 worth of cocaine following high-speed police chase

GettyRitabrata BanerjeeFormer Arsenal striker handed 15-month jail sentence after being caught with £3,300 worth of cocaine following high-speed police chaseArsenalCelticSunderlandCrystal PalaceFormer Arsenal and Celtic striker Anthony Stokes has been handed a 15-year jail sentence.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowEx-Arsenal star hand jail sentenceCaught with £3,300 worth of cocaineWas caught after a high-speed car chaseFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below