This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey set for shock move to Mexico after departure from boyhood club Cardiff A. Ramsey Club Universidad Nacional Arsenal Cardiff Liga MX Premier League Championship Transfers Ex-Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey has agreed a surprise move to Mexico as he looks to continue his playing career at Pumas UNAM. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Ramsey agrees deal with Pumas

Former Arsenal midfielder looks to keep playing

Was not offered full-time coaching role at Cardiff Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱