Uruguay v Brazil - CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024Getty Images Sport
Nathan Edwards

Forgotten Man Utd man explains exactly when he decided to leave the club, after finally sealing transfer this summer

Manchester UnitedF. PellistriPanathinaikosTransfers

Facundo Pellistri's torrid Manchester United spell came to an end this summer, and he has explained the reason for his departure.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Pellistri left United for Greek side Panathinaikos
  • Uruguayan played 13 times in Premier League
  • Had three loan spells in four years at United
Article continues below