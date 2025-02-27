Forgotten Man City signing FINALLY joins up with Premier League champions more than a year after signing from South American giants - and reveals conversation with legend Sergio Aguero
Manchester City have finally welcomed Claudio Echeverri at the club - more than a year after having signed the Argentine wonderkid from River Plate.
- Echeverri joins Man City squad
- Joined the club in January 2024 before going on loan
- Reveals conversation with Aguero before joining City