Forgotten Man City man set to link up with Cesc Fabregas and Dele Alli permanently after sealing Como transfer

Maximo Perrone is set to leave Manchester City permanently and rejoin Como after a successful loan spell, with a €13 million (£11.2m) deal now agreed. The Argentine midfielder, who joined Pep Guardiola's side in 2023, impressed in Serie A last season and will now work under Cesc Fabregas at the ambitious Italian club, where he’ll team up with Dele Alli.

