Football needs to solve it's refereeing problem FAST - even if that means getting rid of VAR

During the opening 45 minutes of Villa's FA Cup clash with Newcastle, Tammy Abraham's offside goal was allowed to stand, the officials inexplicably ruled that Lucas Digne had handled the ball outside of the area even though he had been standing two yards inside it, while the latter also escaped what should have been a straight red card for a reckless challenge. Had there been a VAR, he would have intervened in all three instances - which is why Villa coach Unai Emery felt that the game proved that the use of technology is "necessary to help the referees". Alan Shearer, though, argued that it's actually hindering them.

"If you ever needed any evidence of the damage that VAR has done to referees, I think Saturday is a great example of that," the former Newcastle striker argued on Match of the Day Live. "These guys look petrified to make a decision because they didn't have a comfort blanket. For me, [referees' decisions] are actually getting worse."

However, former Premier League referee Graham Scott subsequently refuted the idea that the officials are now effectively "hiding behind VAR".

"I really don't think that's fair," he said on the 'Wayne Rooney Show'. "Obviously, I work with them closely and I know these guys and they're not like that. It's not how their minds work, not how their processes work.

"I spent half my career with VAR and half without it, the other way around of course, without it first. And then when I was in the Premier League I was still dropping into the Championship quite often. So you're in and out, in and out. And your processes essentially stay the same.

"What has changed though is with VAR you don't have that spell in a game where you know you've made a really big error and you now have to reset and go again because the VAR has basically either put it right for you by telling you go and have another look and you change your decision. Or they've said that it's not a clear and obvious error, so you may come off the pitch thinking, 'Actually, I would have been better off giving a penalty or not or giving a goal' or whatever, but at least the VAR has confirmed it's not a terrible call.

"So, I have both sympathy and empathy [for the officials] because I've been there, we all make those mistakes and afterwards you sometimes can't believe what you're seeing when you watch it back. You think, 'How did I get that wrong?'"

That very question was certainly running through Federico La Penna's mind after the Derby d'Italia at San Siro on Saturday night.