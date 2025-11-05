+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
Football Manager 26 Lamine Yamal Hansi Flick Barcelona Estevao ChelseaGetty/GOAL composite
Ryan Kelly

Football Manager 26 wonderkids: Best young strikers, midfielders, defenders & goalkeepers to sign on FM26

Whether you're planning to build a dynasty on a foundation of the best young players in the world or you're looking for top untapped talent to profit from by selling on, we've got you covered.

Football Manager 26 is out now and, if you're anything like us, you'll have the game fired up, ready to embark on a new challenge.

One of the most rewarding and exciting aspects of Football Manager (like Championship Manager before it, for those of us of a certain vintage!), is unearthing hidden gems and nurturing wonderkids appropriately so that they reach their full potential and become masters of the ever-expanding football universe.   

Keeping your eye out for young talent is a key consideration, whether you're managing the biggest club in the world or scraping at the lower end of the football pyramid, where one or two bright sparks can ignite a blaze of glory through the divisions.

Here, GOAL brings you the best young players under the age of 20* to sign on FM26, based on their potential ability.

*We have limited the list to include only players who are 19 or younger at the start of the game. (It doesn't feel right to describe a 20-year-old as a wonderkid!)

  • Getafe-Real-Madrid-La-LigaAFP

    Football Manager 26 wonderkid strikers & forwards

    PlayerClubAgePos.Nationality
    EndrickReal Madrid18AMR, STBrazil
    Eli Junior KroupiBournemouth19STFrance
    Dastan SatpayevFC Kairat16AMRL, STKazakhstan
    Daulet OrynbasarFC Kairat16STKazakhstan
    Sami BouhoudanePSV17STNetherlands
    Emre UnuvarAjaz17STNetherlands
    Francesco CamardaAC Milan17STItaly
    Harry GrayLeeds United16AMRC, STEngland
    Jayden DannsLiverpool19AMLC, STEngland
    Jaime BarrosoReal Madrid17STSpain
    Djylian N'GuessanSaint-Etienne16STFrance
    Alejandro Gomes RodriguezLyon17AML, STEngland
    Semih KilicsoyBesiktas19AMRL, STTurkey
    Marc GuiuChelsea19STSpain
    Stefanos TzimasBrighton19STGreece

    Scoring goals, they say, is the most difficult thing to do in football, but there is no shortage of talent lining up to become the next great goalscorer. 

    While things may not have taken off as he would have liked in the real world, Real Madrid forward Endrick is the top of the list in FM26 when it comes to the high-potential strikers in the game. Of course, given his worldwide reputation and the fact that he is a Madrid player, he will cost a pretty penny if you want to sign him, especially early in the game.

    Kazakh duo Daulet Orynbasar and Dastan Satpayev are much cheaper alternatives, if you are working to a budget, or you might have some joy seeking a loan move for Endrick's Real team-mate Jaime Barroso

    Harry Gray looks like he could be the next big thing for England, with high hopes for the striker at Leeds United, alongside the likes of Lyon's Alejandro Gomes Rodriguez and Liverpool teen Jayden Danns.

  • Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Football Manager 26 wonderkid midfielders

    PlayerClubAgePos.Nationality
    Lamine YamalBarcelona18M/AMRSpain
    EstevaoChelsea18AMRCBrazil
    Ethan NwaneriArsenal18MC, AMRLCEngland
    Franco MastantuonoReal Madrid17AMRCArgentina
    Luca Williams-BarnettTottenham16AMRLC, STEngland
    Rodrigo MoraPorto18AMLCPortugal
    Ayyoub BouaddiLille17DM, MCFrance
    Gilberto MoraTijuana16AMLCMexico
    Abdellah OuzaneAjax16M/AMCMorocco
    Can UzunFrankfurt19MC, AMLCTurkey
    Guille FernandezBarcelona17M/AMCSpain
    Lucas BergvallTottenham19DM, M/AMCSweden
    Kerim AlajbegovicSalzburg17ML, AMRLCBosnia-Herzegovina
    Gabriel MecGremio17AMRLBrazil
    Rio NgumohaLiverpool16AMRLEngland
    Nathan De CatAnderlecht16DM, MCBelgium
    Marc BernalBarcelona18DM, MCSpain
    Kennet EichhornHertha BSC15DM, MCGermany

    When it comes to midfield, whether you're looking for a rock-solid defensive midfielder or a dazzling attacking midfield playmaker, there are loads of young players to get excited about in FM26. 

    The likes of Lamine Yamal, Estevao and Franco Mastantuono have long been heralded as the next world-class stars in football. Their abilities mean they have been on the radar for an age already, with Yamal and Estevao in particular already lighting things up at Barcelona and Chelsea, respectively. You'll need a huge transfer budget if you want to have a chance of luring these talents to your team.  

    However, there are always cheaper alternatives that are not far behind the top-tier talents. Ethan Nwaneri at Arsenal and Liverpool's Rio Ngumoha are on the fringes at their clubs at the moment, so they might be open to loan moves, for example, while you might have joy convincing players from Belgium, such as Nathan De Cat, to move to a bigger league.

  • Pau-Cubarsi(C)Getty Images

    Football Manager 26 wonderkid defenders

    PlayerClubAgePos.Nationality
    Saba KharebashviliDinamo Tbilisi16DLC, WBLGeorgia
    Myles Lewis-SkellyArsenal18DL, DM, MCEngland
    Pau CubarsiBarcelona18DCSpain
    Leny YoroManchester United19DCFrance
    Joffre TorrentsBarcelona18D/WBLSpain
    Finn JeltschStuttgart18DM, DRCGermany
    DavinchiGetafe17D/WBLSpain
    Luka VuskovicTottenham18DCCroatia
    Jorrel HatoChelsea19D/WBL, DCNetherlands
    Matteo PalmaUdinese17DRCGermany
    Jesus ForteaReal Madrid18D/WBRSpain
    Daniel BanjaquiBenfica17D/WBRPortugal
    BenjaminReal Madrid17D/WBRItaly
    Karim CoulibalyWerder Bremen18DC, DMGermany
    Axel TapeBayer Leverkusen17DC, D/WBR, DMFrance

    Georgian defender Saba Kharebashvili is one of the best young defenders in the game, and at just 16 years old, playing for Dinamo Tbilisi, he is very much an attainable commodity for bigger clubs. Capable of playing in the centre or at full-back, Kharebashvili represents a dynamic prospect. 

    If you are able to open the chequebook and splurge, it is worth scouting Myles Lewis-Skelly at Arsenal and Pau Cubarsi at Barcelona, or else Luka Vuskovic at Tottenham, all of whom are capable of fitting in at the highest level already.

    In the event you are tight on money, but building a long-term vision, have a look at Benfica's Daniel Banjaqui, Axel Tape at Bayer Leverkusen and Matteo Palma at Udinese. These three have less of a reputation than the aforementioned, but are quite capable of becoming elite-level defenders. 

  • Football Manager 26 wonderkid goalkeepers

    PlayerClubAgePos.Nationality
    Kerem MatisliBursaspor18GKTurkey
    Quenten AttigahAZ16GKNetherlands
    Alessandro NunzianteUdinese18GKItaly
    Tommaso MartinelliFiorentina19GKItaly
    Dennis SeimenStuttgart19GKGermany
    Julian EyestoneBrentford19GKUnited States
    Sherkhan KalmurzaFC Kairat18GKKazakhstan
    Theodore PizarroFreiburg17GKSwitzerland
    Ben VickeryManchester City16GKEngland
    Mike PendersChelsea19GKBelgium
    Lucca BrughmansGenk17GKBelgium

    Goalkeeper is a difficult position for young talents to break through into, with many of the world's best shot-stoppers only truly maturing later in their careers. Nevertheless, now and then, a pretender comes along and proves their worth early on, especially if they get given a chance at a smaller club. 

    Not many managers are likely to thrust a 16-year-old into the limelight as a first-choice goalkeeper, but, if you're one of them, Ben Vickery at Manchester City is worth scouting, while Genk's 17-year-old Lucca Brughmans is also worth a look. 

    The likes of Kerem Matisli (18), Julian Eyestone (19) and Dennis Seimen (19) might be safer bets if you are looking for a young player, but one who is on the cusp of graduating to prolonged first-team action.

