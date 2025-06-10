'He's a football legend' - Cristiano Ronaldo told he 'could play for any team in the world' by former Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti after Nations League win with Portugal
Carlo Ancelotti, who worked with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid, says the “football legend” could still “play for any team in the world”.
- CR7 still winning major trophies at 40
- Able to maintain remarkable standards
- Italian coach now in charge of Brazil