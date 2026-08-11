Stay or go? Why Folarin Balogun, Christian Pulisic and other USMNT stars should consider their club futures

While several U.S. Men’s National Team stars have already secured moves this summer, plenty of Americans are still weighing their futures. Some may remain at their current clubs, while others could seek opportunities elsewhere before the transfer window closes.
So far, Gio Reyna has landed at Strasbourg. Sebastian Berhalter and Max Arfsten are now teammates at Middlesbrough. Diego Kochen got his loan away from Barcelona, while Zavier Gozo is set to finalize a move to Crystal Palace. But what about the others? What moves can be made in the future, and how would moves involving some major stars influence Mauricio Pochettino's plans?
GOAL takes a look at five players with reasons to consider their futures, either in the short or long term.