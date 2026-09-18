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Manchester City v Norwich City - Carabao Cup Third RoundGetty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

‘This is what I dream for!’ - Floyd Samba reveals secret Enzo Maresca chat before stunning two-goal Man City debut

F. Samba
Manchester City
Manchester City vs Norwich City
Carabao Cup

Manchester City teenager Floyd Samba has revealed how Enzo Maresca sprung a tactical surprise by deploying him as a centre-forward against Norwich City. The 17-year-old stepped up in the absence of Erling Haaland, scoring a memorable brace in a dominant 5-0 Carabao Cup victory.

  • Stepping up for City

    City teenager Samba delivered a dazzling performance as his side dismantled Norwich 5-0 in the Carabao Cup. The 17-year-old was handed a starting role on Thursday night, stepping up impressively in the absence of star striker Haaland.

    Samba netted his first senior goal just before the 30-minute mark, powering home a header from an Allan cross. He later added a brilliant curling effort to his tally to cap off a memorable evening.

    Rayan Cherki and Allan also found the back of the net to put City in cruise control. Ryan McAidoo then rounded off the scoring late on, but the night undoubtedly belonged to Samba.

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    Maresca's tactical striker surprise

    The decision to deploy the youngster as a central striker was not a last-minute choice. Samba revealed that City boss Maresca had approached him days before the fixture to discuss the tactical shift. Speaking to City's media, Samba explained the timeline of his surprise inclusion.

    "I wish I could [put it into words]. Amazing game," he said. "This is what I dreamed for and to make it reality, is just the best thing in the world right now.

    "Enzo spoke to me on Tuesday to put me as number nine as an idea. And then as it got closer I knew I would start. I just had to prepare mentally for the game. I think I coped quite well."

  • Learning from Haaland

    Taking notes from City's usual talisman clearly paid off for the academy product. With Haaland rested for the cup tie, Samba admitted he has been closely studying the Norway international's movement in the penalty area.

    "When it crossed my line to Allan, I knew I had to be on my toes," Samba noted. "Watching players like Erling, he's always ready for the next ball. So I had to be ready there to get the header off.

    "I knew when I got the ball [for the second goal] that I had to drop back because he [Rayan Ait-Nouri] didn't have an option. I knew I had space around me and that once I get in that space and get a shot off there's a good chance of it going in."

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    Sunderland and Brighton await

    Following their dominant display against Norwich, The Cityzens' attention now shifts back to the Premier League. Haaland is expected to return to the starting line-up when they face Sunderland on Sunday.

    However, Samba has certainly given his manager plenty to think about for future cup fixtures. City's reward for thrashing Norwich is a home tie against Brighton in the next round.

    The Seagulls will visit the Etihad Stadium during the week commencing October 26, having knocked out Manchester United on Wednesday. Samba will undoubtedly be hoping for another chance to shine in that fixture.

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