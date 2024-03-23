Florian Wirtz piledriver! Germany starlet unleashes long-range rocket within SEVEN SECONDS to absolutely stun France - with Toni Kroos assisting on international return
Bayern Leverkusen winger Florian Wirtz took just seven seconds to open the scoring for Germany against France on Saturday.
- Wirtz scored the opener in the seventh second
- Launch a piledriver after receiving pass from Kroos
- Kroos registered assists upon returning to international football