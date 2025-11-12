Florian Wirtz compared to Luka Modric as Liverpool's underwhelming £116m signing backed to silence doubters just as Ballon d'Or-winning midfielder did

Liverpool spent a whopping £116 million ($154m) to sign Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen during the summer transfer window. The talented German midfielder had also attracted interest from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and Manchester City, but he opted to join the Premier League champions.
Anfield fans were very excited at the time of Wirtz's arrival as they expected fireworks on the pitch from a world-class talent, but the 22-year-old has failed to live up to his potential and has been a disappointment at the start of the 2025-26 campaign. The Germany international has faced fierce criticism in England, but it has not affected the midfielder or his family, as his father Hanz recently told BILD: "My thought from the very beginning was to wait and see how the first ten league games went," he said. "We and Florian are perfectly happy with that. The incredible speed, the back and forth, that was very impressive for the first few games. The distances covered and the speed were significantly greater. The style of play is sometimes enormously different because it doesn't seem as organised, but rather more focused on pace."