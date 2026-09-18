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Bayern Munich eye Florian Wirtz rescue mission as Michael Olise swap rumors swirl around Liverpool star
Bayern plot shock transfer swoop
Bayern are closely monitoring Wirtz's difficult start to life at Liverpool, as per BILD. The Bundesliga heavyweights view the Germany international as a prime target if they are forced to dip into the transfer market next summer.
Wirtz has struggled to make a tangible impact in the Premier League, recording just one assist in four appearances this season. Despite his underwhelming numbers, Bayern remain huge admirers of the former Bayer Leverkusen star.
The Bavarians are eager to stockpile top German talent at the Allianz Arena. Offering Wirtz an escape route from his Anfield nightmare perfectly aligns with their long-term recruitment strategy.
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Iraola mounts strong defence of struggling star
Despite mounting criticism over his lack of goal contributions, Wirtz retains the full backing of Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola. The Spanish coach has passionately defended his playmaker, insisting that modern football places too much emphasis on raw statistics.
"I am not too focused about numbers," Iraola explained to reporters. "Nowadays everything is about numbers, everyone tells players you have to assist, you have to score goals. For me, you have to help us play well. Someone will score the goals if we are doing well collectively."
Uncertainty surrounds Olise's long-term future
Bayern's interest in Wirtz is largely driven by uncertainty surrounding Olise. The Frenchman has dazzled in Germany since his 2024 arrival, cementing his status as one of the finest attackers in world football.
However, fears are growing in Bavaria that Olise is already eyeing a return to the Premier League. As he approaches the midpoint of his contract, which expires at the end of the 2028/29 season, Bayern are determined to protect his transfer value.
While Bayern's absolute priority is tying Olise down to a lucrative new deal, a refusal to sign could force the club's hand. If they are backed into a corner and forced to cash in, Wirtz has been identified as the ideal replacement.
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What's next for Liverpool and Bayern?
For now, Bayern will focus all their efforts on convincing Olise that his future belongs in Munich. Only if those contract talks collapse will they launch a formal offensive to test Liverpool's resolve over Wirtz.
Back at Anfield, Wirtz will look to repay his manager's unwavering faith on the pitch. Iraola remains adamant that the German contributes heavily to the team's overall performance, regardless of his individual output.
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