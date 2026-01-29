'Maybe Flamengo didn't need me but I need Flamengo' - Lucas Paqueta opens up on emotional reasons behind West Ham exit

Earlier this season, Paqueta was linked with a move to Flamengo but the transfer didn't come to fruition. Then, in November, the 28-year-old revealed the urge to return to his native Brazil was a strong one, especially after being cleared of spot-fixing charges following a lengthy investigation.

He said, "The first moment (Flamengo tried to sign Paqueta) was when (Marcos) Braz was still at Flamengo (as vice president), there was that contact. I know of Flamengo's desire, and they know of my desire, my passion for the club, so it's something that always happens. As soon as I was accused, and the whole trial process was about to begin, Braz came to my house, made the offer, and asked what I thought. Obviously, I always want to go back to Flamengo, but at that moment, I was still a bit undecided about my decision, about what I was going to do. Then I also talked to the West Ham director and said: 'Braz, I want to go back, I know I'll feel good at Flamengo, but I can't be ungrateful to the club that's supporting me so much. They supported me a lot at all times, helped me in various situations, so I couldn't force an exit from a place where I was being welcomed and respected. They respected me, my wife, my family. So I said: 'I want you to resolve this.' But yes, this exchange with Flamengo did happen."