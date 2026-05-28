Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
MexicoGOAL
Nayib Moran

Brian Gutierrez’s rise, Edson Alvarez’s role and Javier Aguirre's roster decisions - Five keys for Mexico vs Australia

FEATURES
World Cup
J. Aguirre
B. Gutierrez
L. Romo
E. Alvarez
T. Popovic
M. Ryan
S. Gimenez
Mexico
Australia

Mexico face Australia at the Rose Bowl in a key World Cup tuneup as Javier Aguirre weighs final roster decisions before El Tri unveil their 26-man squad.

As national teams around the world continue to reveal their final World Cup rosters, El Tri are still tinkering.

Players based abroad have cut short their vacations to report to camp and quickly shift into World Cup mode before Mexico’s June 11 debut at Estadio Azteca. Javier “Vasco” Aguirre is still using every available minute to determine which version of El Tri gives him the best chance of making noise on home soil.

That makes Mexico’s brief but busy trip to the Los Angeles metropolitan area feel bigger than a friendly. Saturday’s match against Australia at the Rose Bowl will offer El Tri a chance to experience, up close, the support of their massive fan base in the United States. On Wednesday morning, the MexTour communications team reported that more than 70,000 tickets had already been sold for the game, turning Pasadena into something close to a World Cup pep rally.

The last meeting between Mexico and Australia on U.S. soil came in 2023 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, another World Cup venue. That match finished 2-2 in front of 52,787 fans, with Raul Jimenez and Cesar “Chino” Huerta scoring for El Tri after Australia took a 2-0 lead.

Although more than 20 players in the current camp already appear to have their World Cup places secured, the Rose Bowl friendly will serve as one of the final real opportunities for those still on the periphery. Saturday night is the final test before Mexico join the rest of the world and unveil their final 26-man squad on June 1.

Here are GOAL’s five keys to watch as Mexico face Australia at the Rose Bowl.

  • Mexico v Ghana - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Can Brian Gutierrez cement his place in the starting XI?

    Nothing seems to daunt Brian Gutierrez.

    Since his arrival from Chicago Fire FC into Mexican soccer, whether with Chivas or El Tri, Gutierrez has played with the attitude of someone constantly looking for ways to make things happen. He asks for the ball, moves into dangerous pockets and does not appear overwhelmed by the speed at which his role has grown.

    Aguirre is well aware of Gutierrez’s potential and has welcomed his tenacity into a team that badly needs new stars. Mexico has spent years looking for attacking players who can break rhythm, create between the lines and carry responsibility without waiting for permission. Gutierrez has started to offer that.

    The next two friendlies give him a golden opportunity to cement his place in El Tri’s starting XI. Since arriving in Mexico in early January, his rise in the pecking order has been nonstop. He does not shy away from the spotlight, but he still seems more comfortable making his argument on the field, where each passing game has helped him earn the trust of teammates and the coaching staff.

    • Advertisement
  • FBL-FRIENDLY-MEX-NZLAFP

    How important can Luis Romo become for Aguirre?

    At this stage, it might sound strange to suggest that Luis Romo could become an important player for Mexico at the World Cup. His minutes under Aguirre do not fully suggest it yet. However, there are elements of his game that make him one of the most intriguing players in camp.

    Against Ghana, Romo moved from defense into midfield with ease. That flexibility matters for Aguirre, especially as Mexico continue to determine whether their best shape includes a back three, a double pivot or a midfield that can transform during matches.

    Romo can operate as a libero and still attack the box like an extra forward. If there is a player whose broad interpretation of space comes to mind, it is Yaya Toure. That is not to say Romo possesses the same technical range Toure displayed at Barcelona and Manchester City, but the comparison helps explain the idea: a player capable of reading the game from different areas of the field and changing his influence without requiring the system to revolve around him.

    Romo has also used this camp to reach a higher physical level under Aguirre and his staff. That was one of the first things he pointed out after the 2-0 win over Ghana. Mexico’s World Cup campaign will demand legs, lungs and mental readiness, especially with the opener at altitude in Mexico City. Romo understands that challenge, and it may be the reason he becomes valuable either as a starter or as one of Aguirre’s first options off the bench.

  • edson alvarezGetty Images

    Where does Edson Alvarez fit now?

    In Puebla, Edson Alvarez played as a center back. That alone made one of Mexico’s biggest tactical questions feel even more urgent.

    Alvarez is not just trying to recover minutes. He is trying to recover his place, his rhythm and the feeling of being an essential piece for El Tri. His time at Fenerbahce did not end the way he would have wanted, but his spells at Ajax and West Ham showcased a brilliant footballer, one capable of covering ground across multiple defensive roles.

    One thing that has always made Alvarez special is that he does not back down from adversity. There is a warrior-like quality to his game, something that fits naturally into Mexico’s sporting imagination. It is the kind of edge associated with the country’s great boxers, from Julio Cesar Chavez to Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, defined by pride, resilience and the refusal to disappear when the fight turns uncomfortable.

    Aguirre knows all of this. That is why managing Alvarez’s role becomes complicated. Erik Lira’s current form gives Mexico another option, and perhaps a cleaner one on the ball. Against teams that sit back and force El Tri to build patiently, Lira may have the edge. But against opponents that can drag Mexico into physical duels, Alvarez’s defensive pedigree becomes much harder to ignore.

    The next matches will help determine how Aguirre views him before the World Cup opener. Is Alvarez a holding midfielder? Is he a third center back? Or is he now a situational weapon whose role changes depending on the opponent?

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Mat Ryan AustraliaGetty

    Can Australia make Mexico uncomfortable?

    Australia will not arrive at the Rose Bowl as a passive sparring partner.

    The Socceroos are also in the middle of their final World Cup evaluation period. Tony Popovic’s side have been working through a train-on camp in Sarasota, Florida, before relocating to Los Angeles ahead of the match against Mexico. Australia must also submit their final World Cup squad by June 1, and Popovic is using this period to assess a wider pool before making his final selections.

    This is a team that know how to survive uncomfortable matches. At the 2022 World Cup, Australia reached the knockout rounds and pushed Argentina in the round of 16 before falling 2-1. That tournament strengthened the Socceroos’ reputation as a side that can suffer, stay organized and make matches difficult even when they do not control possession.

    There are several players who can trouble Mexico. Mat Ryan gives Australia experience in goal. Harry Souttar remains a major aerial presence. Jackson Irvine and Connor Metcalfe bring St. Pauli chemistry and midfield grit. Nestory Irankunda offers explosiveness. Awer Mabil, Martin Boyle and Mathew Leckie provide experience in wide areas, while Alessandro Circati and Kye Rowles add defensive depth. Riley McGree’s injury is a significant blow, but Australia still have enough structure and individual quality to make this a useful test for El Tri.

    For Mexico, that may be exactly what Aguirre needs. Australia will not simply open space and allow El Tri to feel comfortable. They will challenge Mexico’s patience, their rest defense and their ability to turn possession into genuine danger.

  • Santiago GimenezGetty

    Can Santiago Gimenez reset his story before the World Cup?

    Santiago Gimenez enters this stretch carrying one of the most compelling individual storylines in the squad.

    His 2025-26 season with AC Milan ended with just one goal in 18 appearances. Those numbers do not match what he accomplished at Feyenoord, where he scored 65 goals in 105 appearances and established himself as one of the most exciting Mexican forwards in Europe.

    At the start of Aguirre’s tenure, Gimenez’s role felt central. During the 2025 Concacaf Nations League Final Four, he even started alongside Raul Jimenez, a sign that Aguirre and his coaching staff believed Mexico could function with both strikers on the field. That belief has not disappeared. The staff still rate Gimenez highly and view him as a player capable of becoming an important part of El Tri’s attack.

    But the World Cup does not wait for confidence to return. The best thing that can happen for “Santi” is simple: Score in one of these friendlies and remind everyone why he matters.

    Very few Mexican players can say they play for one of European football’s historic clubs. Gimenez can. Now he must play and carry himself like one in his first World Cup with Mexico.

Friendlies
Mexico crest
Mexico
MEX
Australia crest
Australia
AUS